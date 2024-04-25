Sanofi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.23 billion. On a per-share…

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.23 billion.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.36 billion in the period.

