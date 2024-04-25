Live Radio
Sanofi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 7:52 AM

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.23 billion.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.36 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNY

