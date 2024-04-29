Sanmina: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported net income of $52.5…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported net income of $52.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.32.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

