Ryder: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Tuesday reported profit of $85 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $1.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.14 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.75 to $2.95.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.75 to $12.50 per share.

