RPC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — RPC Inc. (RES) on Thursday reported profit of $27.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $377.8 million in the period.

