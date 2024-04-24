Rollins: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $94.4 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $94.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $748.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $727.2 million.

