Roku: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported a loss of $50.9 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $881.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851 million.

