Rogers Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.8 million in its…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported earnings of $7.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $213.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $220 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.