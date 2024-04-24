Rogers Communication: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $189.9 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $189.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

