Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVSB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.