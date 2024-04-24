Ribbon Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.4 million…

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.4 million in its first quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The maker of technology for telephone services over internet networks posted revenue of $179.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ribbon Communications said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.

