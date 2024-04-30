Restaurant Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $230 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $230 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QSR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.