Republic Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $453.8 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.45 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $3.86 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.88 billion.

