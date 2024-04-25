Live Radio
Reliance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 7:01 AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance, Inc. (RS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $302.9 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $5.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.51 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Reliance expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.70 to $4.90.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

