Reliance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance, Inc. (RS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $302.9 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $5.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.51 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Reliance expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.70 to $4.90.

