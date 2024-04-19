Regions Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $368 million.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $368 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The holding company for Regions Bank posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.75 billion, which matched Street forecasts.

