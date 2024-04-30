Redwood Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $30 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mill Valley, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $205 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $24 million, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.5 million.

