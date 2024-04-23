PulteGroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $663 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $663 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $3.95 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.59 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

