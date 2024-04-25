Provident Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $5 million…

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $5 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Amesbury, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

