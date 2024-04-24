Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 24, 2024, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 583¼ 598½ 578¾ 594¼ +9¼
Jul 600¾ 617 596¼ 612¾ +10
Sep 617¼ 634½ 613 630½ +10¾
Dec 641 657¼ 635¼ 653¼ +10¾
Mar 657½ 675¼ 653 671¼ +11
May 667¼ 683¾ 662½ 679¾ +10½
Jul 662¼ 680 660¾ 675 +8½
Sep 670¼ 685 670 685 +13¼
Dec 681 692¾ 679¾ 692¾ +10¾
Est. sales 145,142. Tue.’s sales 180,928
Tue.’s open int 375,644
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 442¾ 444½ 437½ 437½ —5½
Jul 452¼ 454¼ 448¼ 448¼ —4¼
Sep 461 462¾ 458 458 —3
Dec 474¾ 477 472 472 —2¾
Mar 486¾ 489¼ 484¾ 484¾ —2¼
May 494 496½ 492¾ 492¾ —1¾
Jul 498 501 497 497½ —1¼
Sep 485¼ 485¼ 482½ 482½ —1¾
Dec 488 489¾ 485 485 —3¼
Mar 498½ 498½ 496 496¼ —1
Jul 504¼ 504¼ 504 504 —1
Dec 478½ 479¾ 478½ 478½ ½
Est. sales 400,849. Tue.’s sales 369,710
Tue.’s open int 1,512,625
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 367¼ 369 361 367¾
Jul 354¼ 355 350 352½ —1¾
Dec 352½ 355½ 352½ 355½ —1¾
Est. sales 883. Tue.’s sales 974
Tue.’s open int 3,916
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1166½ 1177½ 1164 1165 —2½
Jul 1181 1191¾ 1179¼ 1180¼ —1¾
Aug 1182¼ 1193¼ 1181 1183 ¾
Sep 1169½ 1179 1167½ 1170¾
Nov 1173¼ 1180¾ 1170¼ 1173¾ ¼
Jan 1183 1191 1181½ 1184¼ ¼
Mar 1182¼ 1189¼ 1181¼ 1182¾ —1¼
May 1185¼ 1192¼ 1185 1186 —1¼
Jul 1193 1197¾ 1189¾ 1190¾ —2¼
Nov 1160¼ 1161¼ 1158 1160 +1½
Est. sales 267,822. Tue.’s sales 299,971
Tue.’s open int 814,420

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

