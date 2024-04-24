CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 583¼ 598½ 578¾ 594¼ +9¼ Jul 600¾ 617 596¼ 612¾ +10 Sep 617¼ 634½ 613 630½ +10¾ Dec 641 657¼ 635¼ 653¼ +10¾ Mar 657½ 675¼ 653 671¼ +11 May 667¼ 683¾ 662½ 679¾ +10½ Jul 662¼ 680 660¾ 675 +8½ Sep 670¼ 685 670 685 +13¼ Dec 681 692¾ 679¾ 692¾ +10¾ Est. sales 145,142. Tue.’s sales 180,928 Tue.’s open int 375,644 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 442¾ 444½ 437½ 437½ —5½ Jul 452¼ 454¼ 448¼ 448¼ —4¼ Sep 461 462¾ 458 458 —3 Dec 474¾ 477 472 472 —2¾ Mar 486¾ 489¼ 484¾ 484¾ —2¼ May 494 496½ 492¾ 492¾ —1¾ Jul 498 501 497 497½ —1¼ Sep 485¼ 485¼ 482½ 482½ —1¾ Dec 488 489¾ 485 485 —3¼ Mar 498½ 498½ 496 496¼ —1 Jul 504¼ 504¼ 504 504 —1 Dec 478½ 479¾ 478½ 478½ — ½ Est. sales 400,849. Tue.’s sales 369,710 Tue.’s open int 1,512,625 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 367¼ 369 361 367¾ +½ Jul 354¼ 355 350 352½ —1¾ Dec 352½ 355½ 352½ 355½ —1¾ Est. sales 883. Tue.’s sales 974 Tue.’s open int 3,916 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1166½ 1177½ 1164 1165 —2½ Jul 1181 1191¾ 1179¼ 1180¼ —1¾ Aug 1182¼ 1193¼ 1181 1183 — ¾ Sep 1169½ 1179 1167½ 1170¾ Nov 1173¼ 1180¾ 1170¼ 1173¾ — ¼ Jan 1183 1191 1181½ 1184¼ — ¼ Mar 1182¼ 1189¼ 1181¼ 1182¾ —1¼ May 1185¼ 1192¼ 1185 1186 —1¼ Jul 1193 1197¾ 1189¾ 1190¾ —2¼ Nov 1160¼ 1161¼ 1158 1160 +1½ Est. sales 267,822. Tue.’s sales 299,971 Tue.’s open int 814,420

