CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|583¼
|598½
|578¾
|594¼
|+9¼
|Jul
|600¾
|617
|596¼
|612¾
|+10
|Sep
|617¼
|634½
|613
|630½
|+10¾
|Dec
|641
|657¼
|635¼
|653¼
|+10¾
|Mar
|657½
|675¼
|653
|671¼
|+11
|May
|667¼
|683¾
|662½
|679¾
|+10½
|Jul
|662¼
|680
|660¾
|675
|+8½
|Sep
|670¼
|685
|670
|685
|+13¼
|Dec
|681
|692¾
|679¾
|692¾
|+10¾
|Est. sales 145,142.
|Tue.’s sales 180,928
|Tue.’s open int 375,644
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|442¾
|444½
|437½
|437½
|—5½
|Jul
|452¼
|454¼
|448¼
|448¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|461
|462¾
|458
|458
|—3
|Dec
|474¾
|477
|472
|472
|—2¾
|Mar
|486¾
|489¼
|484¾
|484¾
|—2¼
|May
|494
|496½
|492¾
|492¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|498
|501
|497
|497½
|—1¼
|Sep
|485¼
|485¼
|482½
|482½
|—1¾
|Dec
|488
|489¾
|485
|485
|—3¼
|Mar
|498½
|498½
|496
|496¼
|—1
|Jul
|504¼
|504¼
|504
|504
|—1
|Dec
|478½
|479¾
|478½
|478½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 400,849.
|Tue.’s sales 369,710
|Tue.’s open int 1,512,625
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|367¼
|369
|361
|367¾
|+½
|Jul
|354¼
|355
|350
|352½
|—1¾
|Dec
|352½
|355½
|352½
|355½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 883.
|Tue.’s sales 974
|Tue.’s open int 3,916
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1166½
|1177½
|1164
|1165
|—2½
|Jul
|1181
|1191¾
|1179¼
|1180¼
|—1¾
|Aug
|1182¼
|1193¼
|1181
|1183
|—
|¾
|Sep
|1169½
|1179
|1167½
|1170¾
|Nov
|1173¼
|1180¾
|1170¼
|1173¾
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1183
|1191
|1181½
|1184¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1182¼
|1189¼
|1181¼
|1182¾
|—1¼
|May
|1185¼
|1192¼
|1185
|1186
|—1¼
|Jul
|1193
|1197¾
|1189¾
|1190¾
|—2¼
|Nov
|1160¼
|1161¼
|1158
|1160
|+1½
|Est. sales 267,822.
|Tue.’s sales 299,971
|Tue.’s open int 814,420
