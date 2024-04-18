Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 18, 2024, 3:33 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 538 544 534¼ 536¾ ¼
Jul 553¼ 559½ 550 553
Sep 570½ 576 567½ 570¼ +1¼
Dec 595¼ 600¼ 592 595 +1¾
Mar 615 619½ 612 615¼ +2¼
May 626 631 624¼ 626¾ +2
Jul 628 632 626½ 628¾ +1½
Sep 636¼ 636¼ 635¾ 635¾ +1½
Dec 645¾ +1½
Mar 654 +1
May 652¼ +1
Jul 615¼ +1
Est. sales 119,913. Wed.’s sales 114,846
Wed.’s open int 393,010, up 1,706
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 429½ 431 426¼ 426¾ —3½
Jul 440 441 435¾ 436¼ —4¾
Sep 449¼ 449½ 444½ 445 —4¾
Dec 464 464½ 459½ 460 —4¾
Mar 477¼ 477½ 472¼ 473 —4¾
May 484¾ 484¾ 480 480¾ —4¾
Jul 488¾ 488¾ 484½ 485¼ —4½
Sep 478¾ 478¾ 475¼ 475½ —4¾
Dec 484 484¾ 479¼ 480¼ —4¾
Mar 490¼ 491 489½ 489½ —4¾
May 498 498 494½ 494½ —4¼
Jul 497½ 497½ 497 497 —4½
Sep 473¼ —4½
Dec 475¾ 475¾ 471¼ 471¼ —4¾
Jul 483 —4¾
Dec 465 —4¾
Est. sales 345,123. Wed.’s sales 318,054
Wed.’s open int 1,522,495, up 1,599
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 348¼ 358¾ 348¼ 354¾ +5½
Jul 343 348¾ 341½ 346 +6
Sep 347¼ +6
Dec 346¾ 348 346¾ 348 +4¼
Mar 354¾ +3½
May 360¾ +3½
Jul 365½ +3½
Sep 377¼ +3½
Dec 384 +3½
Mar 381 +3½
Jul 350¼ +3½
Sep 366 +3½
Est. sales 988. Wed.’s sales 988
Wed.’s open int 4,345
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1149 1149¾ 1133 1134¼ —15¼
Jul 1164 1164½ 1147¾ 1149 —15¼
Aug 1164½ 1166¼ 1150 1151¼ —14½
Sep 1155¾ 1155¾ 1140¾ 1141¾ —13¼
Nov 1160 1161 1148¼ 1149¼ —12
Jan 1173 1173¼ 1161¼ 1162 —11¾
Mar 1171 1172 1161¾ 1162¾ —10½
May 1170 1176¼ 1166¾ 1168 —9¾
Jul 1181½ 1181½ 1173¼ 1174¾ —9¾
Aug 1167¾ —9
Sep 1147¼ —7¾
Nov 1144½ 1144½ 1137¾ 1140¼ —7
Jan 1148¾ —7
Mar 1147¾ —7
May 1150½ —6¾
Jul 1156½ —6¾
Aug 1150½ —6¾
Sep 1130½ —6½
Nov 1119 —6¾
Jul 1118¾ —6¾
Nov 1091 —6¾
Est. sales 250,905. Wed.’s sales 219,059
Wed.’s open int 862,379

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

