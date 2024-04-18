CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 538 544 534¼ 536¾ — ¼ Jul 553¼ 559½ 550 553 +¾ Sep 570½ 576 567½ 570¼ +1¼ Dec 595¼ 600¼ 592 595 +1¾ Mar 615 619½ 612 615¼ +2¼ May 626 631 624¼ 626¾ +2 Jul 628 632 626½ 628¾ +1½ Sep 636¼ 636¼ 635¾ 635¾ +1½ Dec 645¾ +1½ Mar 654 +1 May 652¼ +1 Jul 615¼ +1 Est. sales 119,913. Wed.’s sales 114,846 Wed.’s open int 393,010, up 1,706 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 429½ 431 426¼ 426¾ —3½ Jul 440 441 435¾ 436¼ —4¾ Sep 449¼ 449½ 444½ 445 —4¾ Dec 464 464½ 459½ 460 —4¾ Mar 477¼ 477½ 472¼ 473 —4¾ May 484¾ 484¾ 480 480¾ —4¾ Jul 488¾ 488¾ 484½ 485¼ —4½ Sep 478¾ 478¾ 475¼ 475½ —4¾ Dec 484 484¾ 479¼ 480¼ —4¾ Mar 490¼ 491 489½ 489½ —4¾ May 498 498 494½ 494½ —4¼ Jul 497½ 497½ 497 497 —4½ Sep 473¼ —4½ Dec 475¾ 475¾ 471¼ 471¼ —4¾ Jul 483 —4¾ Dec 465 —4¾ Est. sales 345,123. Wed.’s sales 318,054 Wed.’s open int 1,522,495, up 1,599 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 348¼ 358¾ 348¼ 354¾ +5½ Jul 343 348¾ 341½ 346 +6 Sep 347¼ +6 Dec 346¾ 348 346¾ 348 +4¼ Mar 354¾ +3½ May 360¾ +3½ Jul 365½ +3½ Sep 377¼ +3½ Dec 384 +3½ Mar 381 +3½ Jul 350¼ +3½ Sep 366 +3½ Est. sales 988. Wed.’s sales 988 Wed.’s open int 4,345 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1149 1149¾ 1133 1134¼ —15¼ Jul 1164 1164½ 1147¾ 1149 —15¼ Aug 1164½ 1166¼ 1150 1151¼ —14½ Sep 1155¾ 1155¾ 1140¾ 1141¾ —13¼ Nov 1160 1161 1148¼ 1149¼ —12 Jan 1173 1173¼ 1161¼ 1162 —11¾ Mar 1171 1172 1161¾ 1162¾ —10½ May 1170 1176¼ 1166¾ 1168 —9¾ Jul 1181½ 1181½ 1173¼ 1174¾ —9¾ Aug 1167¾ —9 Sep 1147¼ —7¾ Nov 1144½ 1144½ 1137¾ 1140¼ —7 Jan 1148¾ —7 Mar 1147¾ —7 May 1150½ —6¾ Jul 1156½ —6¾ Aug 1150½ —6¾ Sep 1130½ —6½ Nov 1119 —6¾ Jul 1118¾ —6¾ Nov 1091 —6¾ Est. sales 250,905. Wed.’s sales 219,059 Wed.’s open int 862,379

