CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|558½
|567¼
|555¾
|557½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|572½
|581½
|570½
|572¼
|+¼
|Sep
|589¼
|597¾
|587¼
|589
|+¼
|Dec
|616
|620¾
|610½
|612¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|632¾
|639
|629¼
|630¾
|—
|¾
|May
|648
|648¾
|639¾
|641½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|649
|649
|640
|641¼
|—1½
|Est. sales 98,470.
|Tue.’s sales 158,941
|Tue.’s open int 398,356
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|431
|435¾
|430¾
|433¾
|+2½
|Jul
|442
|446¾
|442
|445¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|452
|455½
|451¾
|454¾
|+2½
|Dec
|468¼
|470¾
|467¾
|470
|+1¾
|Mar
|480¾
|483¾
|480¾
|482½
|+1
|May
|487¾
|490
|487½
|488¾
|+¼
|Jul
|490½
|493
|490½
|492
|+½
|Sep
|484¼
|485
|482¼
|483½
|Dec
|486¾
|488¾
|486½
|487½
|+¾
|Mar
|497
|497
|495¾
|496
|+½
|Est. sales 364,645.
|Tue.’s sales 510,937
|Tue.’s open int 1,557,580
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|330
|335¾
|328½
|334½
|+4¾
|Jul
|325
|333¾
|325
|333¾
|+9½
|Dec
|338
|338¾
|338
|338¾
|+5¼
|Est. sales 833.
|Tue.’s sales 1,005
|Tue.’s open int 5,241,
|up 222
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1174¾
|1180¾
|1163
|1167¾
|—6¾
|Jul
|1186¾
|1193¼
|1176¼
|1181
|—6¾
|Aug
|1186¼
|1191½
|1175¼
|1180
|—6¼
|Sep
|1174¼
|1179½
|1163
|1167¼
|—7¼
|Nov
|1178
|1183½
|1166¾
|1171¼
|—7
|Jan
|1190¾
|1195
|1179¼
|1183¾
|—6½
|Mar
|1188¾
|1194¼
|1180
|1184½
|—5½
|May
|1191¼
|1195
|1183½
|1187¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|1196
|1196
|1191
|1191¼
|—6½
|Nov
|1157¾
|1157¾
|1152¾
|1157
|—4¾
|Est. sales 243,699.
|Tue.’s sales 308,851
|Tue.’s open int 832,041,
|up 3,859
