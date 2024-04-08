Live Radio
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 570¼ 573¾ 559½ 566¼ —1
Jul 582 588 574¼ 581 ¾
Sep 600 604¾ 592 598¼ ¼
Dec 621¾ 628¼ 617½ 622
Mar 639¼ 645¾ 634¾ 639¾
May 650 655 645 650¼ +1½
Jul 649 655 644½ 649½
Dec 658¼ 658¼ 658¼ 658¼ —4¼
Est. sales 214,024. Fri.’s sales 190,794
Fri.’s open int 411,574
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 433¾ 437½ 431½ 435¾ +1½
Jul 446 449¼ 443¾ 447¾ +1
Sep 456½ 459¼ 454¾ 458 +1
Dec 471¼ 474¾ 469¾ 473½ +1
Mar 484½ 487½ 482¾ 486½ +1¼
May 490¾ 494 489½ 493¼ +1
Jul 494¾ 497½ 493 497 +1¼
Sep 486¾ 488¾ 486¾ 488¾ +1¾
Dec 489¾ 492¼ 487¾ 491¼ +1
Mar 500 501 500 500
Dec 480 480 480 480 +1
Est. sales 428,609. Fri.’s sales 337,094
Fri.’s open int 1,579,982
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 333½ 335 327¾ 331 ¼
Jul 331¼ 332¾ 325 327 —2
Dec 339 339 335 335 —6
Est. sales 1,269. Fri.’s sales 1,269
Fri.’s open int 4,853, up 275
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1187¾ 1193¼ 1181½ 1182½ —2½
Jul 1198½ 1204¼ 1193½ 1195¼ —1½
Aug 1196¾ 1201½ 1191½ 1193¾ —1
Sep 1183 1186½ 1177¾ 1181
Nov 1186¼ 1189¾ 1180¾ 1185¼
Jan 1198½ 1201¾ 1193½ 1197¼
Mar 1196¾ 1199 1191¾ 1196½
May 1199 1201¼ 1194¾ 1199¾
Jul 1205 1205 1200 1204¾ ¼
Nov 1165½ 1167½ 1164 1166¼
Est. sales 318,511. Fri.’s sales 286,303
Fri.’s open int 835,646, up 2,929

