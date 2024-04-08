CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 570¼ 573¾ 559½ 566¼ —1 Jul 582 588 574¼ 581 — ¾ Sep 600 604¾ 592 598¼ — ¼ Dec 621¾ 628¼ 617½ 622 +¼ Mar 639¼ 645¾ 634¾ 639¾ +¾ May 650 655 645 650¼ +1½ Jul 649 655 644½ 649½ +¾ Dec 658¼ 658¼ 658¼ 658¼ —4¼ Est. sales 214,024. Fri.’s sales 190,794 Fri.’s open int 411,574 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 433¾ 437½ 431½ 435¾ +1½ Jul 446 449¼ 443¾ 447¾ +1 Sep 456½ 459¼ 454¾ 458 +1 Dec 471¼ 474¾ 469¾ 473½ +1 Mar 484½ 487½ 482¾ 486½ +1¼ May 490¾ 494 489½ 493¼ +1 Jul 494¾ 497½ 493 497 +1¼ Sep 486¾ 488¾ 486¾ 488¾ +1¾ Dec 489¾ 492¼ 487¾ 491¼ +1 Mar 500 501 500 500 +¾ Dec 480 480 480 480 +1 Est. sales 428,609. Fri.’s sales 337,094 Fri.’s open int 1,579,982 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 333½ 335 327¾ 331 — ¼ Jul 331¼ 332¾ 325 327 —2 Dec 339 339 335 335 —6 Est. sales 1,269. Fri.’s sales 1,269 Fri.’s open int 4,853, up 275 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1187¾ 1193¼ 1181½ 1182½ —2½ Jul 1198½ 1204¼ 1193½ 1195¼ —1½ Aug 1196¾ 1201½ 1191½ 1193¾ —1 Sep 1183 1186½ 1177¾ 1181 Nov 1186¼ 1189¾ 1180¾ 1185¼ +½ Jan 1198½ 1201¾ 1193½ 1197¼ Mar 1196¾ 1199 1191¾ 1196½ May 1199 1201¼ 1194¾ 1199¾ Jul 1205 1205 1200 1204¾ — ¼ Nov 1165½ 1167½ 1164 1166¼ Est. sales 318,511. Fri.’s sales 286,303 Fri.’s open int 835,646, up 2,929

