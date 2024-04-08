CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|570¼
|573¾
|559½
|566¼
|—1
|Jul
|582
|588
|574¼
|581
|—
|¾
|Sep
|600
|604¾
|592
|598¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|621¾
|628¼
|617½
|622
|+¼
|Mar
|639¼
|645¾
|634¾
|639¾
|+¾
|May
|650
|655
|645
|650¼
|+1½
|Jul
|649
|655
|644½
|649½
|+¾
|Dec
|658¼
|658¼
|658¼
|658¼
|—4¼
|Est. sales 214,024.
|Fri.’s sales 190,794
|Fri.’s open int 411,574
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|433¾
|437½
|431½
|435¾
|+1½
|Jul
|446
|449¼
|443¾
|447¾
|+1
|Sep
|456½
|459¼
|454¾
|458
|+1
|Dec
|471¼
|474¾
|469¾
|473½
|+1
|Mar
|484½
|487½
|482¾
|486½
|+1¼
|May
|490¾
|494
|489½
|493¼
|+1
|Jul
|494¾
|497½
|493
|497
|+1¼
|Sep
|486¾
|488¾
|486¾
|488¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|489¾
|492¼
|487¾
|491¼
|+1
|Mar
|500
|501
|500
|500
|+¾
|Dec
|480
|480
|480
|480
|+1
|Est. sales 428,609.
|Fri.’s sales 337,094
|Fri.’s open int 1,579,982
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|333½
|335
|327¾
|331
|—
|¼
|Jul
|331¼
|332¾
|325
|327
|—2
|Dec
|339
|339
|335
|335
|—6
|Est. sales 1,269.
|Fri.’s sales 1,269
|Fri.’s open int 4,853,
|up 275
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1187¾
|1193¼
|1181½
|1182½
|—2½
|Jul
|1198½
|1204¼
|1193½
|1195¼
|—1½
|Aug
|1196¾
|1201½
|1191½
|1193¾
|—1
|Sep
|1183
|1186½
|1177¾
|1181
|Nov
|1186¼
|1189¾
|1180¾
|1185¼
|+½
|Jan
|1198½
|1201¾
|1193½
|1197¼
|Mar
|1196¾
|1199
|1191¾
|1196½
|May
|1199
|1201¼
|1194¾
|1199¾
|Jul
|1205
|1205
|1200
|1204¾
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1165½
|1167½
|1164
|1166¼
|Est. sales 318,511.
|Fri.’s sales 286,303
|Fri.’s open int 835,646,
|up 2,929
