Precision Drilling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $27.1 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.88 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $391.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.4 million.

