Potlatch: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported a loss of $305,000 in its first quarter.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $228.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.1 million.

