Portland General Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported profit of $110 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $929 million in the period.

Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.18 per share.

