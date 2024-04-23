Polaris Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

