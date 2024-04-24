Plexus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $16.2…

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $966.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $951.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Plexus expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.37.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

