Pinterest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $740 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $700 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Pinterest said it expects revenue in the range of $835 million to $850 million.

