Pinnacle Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $123.9 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $760.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $428.1 million, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413.3 million.

