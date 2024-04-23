PepsiCo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.04 billion. The…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.04 billion.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $18.25 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.14 billion.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $8.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.