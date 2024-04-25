Live Radio
Peoples Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 5:46 PM

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Scranton, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 55 cents per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $42.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

