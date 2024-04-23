Peoples Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.6 million.…

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.6 million.

The Marietta, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $153.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $112.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEBO

