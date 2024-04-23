Peapack-Gladstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.6 million…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $97.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

