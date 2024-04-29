Paramount Global-B: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Monday reported a loss of $554 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Monday reported a loss of $554 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.65 billion.

