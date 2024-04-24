Owens Corning: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $299 million. On…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $299 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.04 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period.

