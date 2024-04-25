OSI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $34…

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $34 million.

The Hawthorne, California-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $405.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $403.5 million.

