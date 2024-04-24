O’Reilly Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $547.2 million.…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $547.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $9.20.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.18 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.98 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $41.35 to $41.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.8 billion to $17.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORLY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.