Oppenheimer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported net income of $26.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported net income of $26.1 million in its first quarter.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $2.37 per share.

The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $353.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $353.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.