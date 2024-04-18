CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 538 544 534¼ 540¾ +3¾ Jul 553¼ 559½ 550 556¼ +4 Sep 570½ 576 567½ 573¼ +4¼ Dec 595¼ 600¼ 592 597¾ +4½ Mar 615 619½ 612 618 +5 May 626 631 624¼ 628¼ +3½ Jul 628 632 626½ 630 +2¾ Est. sales 52,545. Wed.’s sales 114,846 Wed.’s open int 393,010, up 1,706 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 429½ 431 427½ 428¼ —2 Jul 440 441 437 437¾ —3¼ Sep 449¼ 449½ 446 446½ —3¼ Dec 464 464½ 460¾ 461¼ —3½ Mar 477¼ 477½ 473¾ 474¼ —3½ May 484¾ 484¾ 481½ 482 —3½ Jul 488¾ 488¾ 485¾ 486¼ —3½ Sep 478¾ 478¾ 477½ 477½ —2¾ Dec 484 484¾ 481¼ 481¼ —3¾ Mar 490¼ 491 490¼ 491 —3¼ May 498 498 498 498 — ¾ Dec 475¾ 475¾ 473¾ 473¾ —2¼ Est. sales 176,613. Wed.’s sales 318,054 Wed.’s open int 1,522,495, up 1,599 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 348¼ 358¾ 348¼ 358 +8¾ Jul 343 348¾ 341½ 347¾ +7¾ Dec 346¾ 346¾ 346¾ 346¾ +3 Est. sales 355. Wed.’s sales 988 Wed.’s open int 4,345 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1149 1149¾ 1138 1141½ —8 Jul 1164 1164½ 1152¾ 1155¾ —8½ Aug 1164½ 1166¼ 1155 1157¼ —8½ Sep 1155¾ 1155¾ 1144¾ 1147½ —7½ Nov 1160 1161 1151½ 1154¼ —7 Jan 1173 1173¼ 1164 1166½ —7¼ Mar 1171 1172 1163¼ 1165¾ —7½ May 1170 1176¼ 1167½ 1169¾ —8 Jul 1181½ 1181½ 1173¾ 1176 —8½ Nov 1144½ 1144½ 1137¾ 1140½ —6¾ Est. sales 116,151. Wed.’s sales 219,059 Wed.’s open int 862,379 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 45.08 45.27 44.41 44.78 —.22 Jul 45.62 45.83 44.97 45.32 —.24 Aug 45.81 46.00 45.19 45.48 —.26 Sep 45.92 46.04 45.32 45.60 —.24 Oct 45.91 45.96 45.32 45.58 —.22 Dec 46.04 46.18 45.50 45.77 —.20 Jan 46.28 46.31 45.68 45.89 —.23 Mar 46.27 46.39 45.80 45.99 —.22 May 46.44 46.44 46.09 46.12 —.25 Jul 46.55 46.63 46.12 46.20 —.22 Aug 46.37 46.44 45.91 45.91 —.28 Sep 46.00 46.00 45.70 45.70 —.13 Dec 45.05 45.05 45.00 45.00 —.23 Est. sales 79,429. Wed.’s sales 153,855 Wed.’s open int 596,432 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 338.70 340.10 336.20 337.30 —1.40 Jul 339.60 339.80 336.50 337.30 —2.50 Aug 340.10 340.10 337.30 337.70 —2.90 Sep 340.10 340.20 337.80 338.10 —3.00 Oct 340.00 340.00 337.70 337.80 —3.10 Dec 343.80 343.80 340.70 341.00 —2.80 Jan 343.40 343.70 341.70 341.70 —3.00 Mar 343.10 343.10 341.20 341.50 —2.70 May 341.70 342.60 341.70 342.60 —2.10 Jul 344.00 344.40 344.00 344.40 —2.50 Dec 342.70 342.70 342.70 342.70 —2.10 Est. sales 72,839. Wed.’s sales 153,287 Wed.’s open int 470,447, up 2,175

