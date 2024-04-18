CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|538
|544
|534¼
|540¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|553¼
|559½
|550
|556¼
|+4
|Sep
|570½
|576
|567½
|573¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|595¼
|600¼
|592
|597¾
|+4½
|Mar
|615
|619½
|612
|618
|+5
|May
|626
|631
|624¼
|628¼
|+3½
|Jul
|628
|632
|626½
|630
|+2¾
|Est. sales 52,545.
|Wed.’s sales 114,846
|Wed.’s open int 393,010,
|up 1,706
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|429½
|431
|427½
|428¼
|—2
|Jul
|440
|441
|437
|437¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|449¼
|449½
|446
|446½
|—3¼
|Dec
|464
|464½
|460¾
|461¼
|—3½
|Mar
|477¼
|477½
|473¾
|474¼
|—3½
|May
|484¾
|484¾
|481½
|482
|—3½
|Jul
|488¾
|488¾
|485¾
|486¼
|—3½
|Sep
|478¾
|478¾
|477½
|477½
|—2¾
|Dec
|484
|484¾
|481¼
|481¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|490¼
|491
|490¼
|491
|—3¼
|May
|498
|498
|498
|498
|—
|¾
|Dec
|475¾
|475¾
|473¾
|473¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 176,613.
|Wed.’s sales 318,054
|Wed.’s open int 1,522,495,
|up 1,599
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|348¼
|358¾
|348¼
|358
|+8¾
|Jul
|343
|348¾
|341½
|347¾
|+7¾
|Dec
|346¾
|346¾
|346¾
|346¾
|+3
|Est. sales 355.
|Wed.’s sales 988
|Wed.’s open int 4,345
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1149
|1149¾
|1138
|1141½
|—8
|Jul
|1164
|1164½
|1152¾
|1155¾
|—8½
|Aug
|1164½
|1166¼
|1155
|1157¼
|—8½
|Sep
|1155¾
|1155¾
|1144¾
|1147½
|—7½
|Nov
|1160
|1161
|1151½
|1154¼
|—7
|Jan
|1173
|1173¼
|1164
|1166½
|—7¼
|Mar
|1171
|1172
|1163¼
|1165¾
|—7½
|May
|1170
|1176¼
|1167½
|1169¾
|—8
|Jul
|1181½
|1181½
|1173¾
|1176
|—8½
|Nov
|1144½
|1144½
|1137¾
|1140½
|—6¾
|Est. sales 116,151.
|Wed.’s sales 219,059
|Wed.’s open int 862,379
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|45.08
|45.27
|44.41
|44.78
|—.22
|Jul
|45.62
|45.83
|44.97
|45.32
|—.24
|Aug
|45.81
|46.00
|45.19
|45.48
|—.26
|Sep
|45.92
|46.04
|45.32
|45.60
|—.24
|Oct
|45.91
|45.96
|45.32
|45.58
|—.22
|Dec
|46.04
|46.18
|45.50
|45.77
|—.20
|Jan
|46.28
|46.31
|45.68
|45.89
|—.23
|Mar
|46.27
|46.39
|45.80
|45.99
|—.22
|May
|46.44
|46.44
|46.09
|46.12
|—.25
|Jul
|46.55
|46.63
|46.12
|46.20
|—.22
|Aug
|46.37
|46.44
|45.91
|45.91
|—.28
|Sep
|46.00
|46.00
|45.70
|45.70
|—.13
|Dec
|45.05
|45.05
|45.00
|45.00
|—.23
|Est. sales 79,429.
|Wed.’s sales 153,855
|Wed.’s open int 596,432
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|338.70
|340.10
|336.20
|337.30
|—1.40
|Jul
|339.60
|339.80
|336.50
|337.30
|—2.50
|Aug
|340.10
|340.10
|337.30
|337.70
|—2.90
|Sep
|340.10
|340.20
|337.80
|338.10
|—3.00
|Oct
|340.00
|340.00
|337.70
|337.80
|—3.10
|Dec
|343.80
|343.80
|340.70
|341.00
|—2.80
|Jan
|343.40
|343.70
|341.70
|341.70
|—3.00
|Mar
|343.10
|343.10
|341.20
|341.50
|—2.70
|May
|341.70
|342.60
|341.70
|342.60
|—2.10
|Jul
|344.00
|344.40
|344.00
|344.40
|—2.50
|Dec
|342.70
|342.70
|342.70
|342.70
|—2.10
|Est. sales 72,839.
|Wed.’s sales 153,287
|Wed.’s open int 470,447,
|up 2,175
