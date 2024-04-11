CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|558
|559¾
|552½
|554½
|—4
|Jul
|572¾
|575
|567¾
|569½
|—4
|Sep
|589
|591¼
|584
|586
|—4
|Dec
|613
|614½
|607
|609¼
|—4
|Mar
|631¼
|632¾
|625¼
|628¼
|—3½
|May
|639½
|640½
|636
|640½
|—2
|Jul
|640½
|641¾
|638
|641¾
|—1½
|Dec
|655
|655
|655
|655
|—3½
|Est. sales 48,274.
|Wed.’s sales 130,146
|Wed.’s open int 395,719
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|434
|437½
|433¼
|434
|—
|¼
|Jul
|445½
|449½
|445¼
|446¼
|+½
|Sep
|454½
|459
|454½
|456
|+1¼
|Dec
|470
|474¼
|469¾
|471¼
|+1
|Mar
|482½
|486¾
|482¼
|484
|+1
|May
|489
|493
|489
|491
|+1
|Jul
|493¼
|496
|493¼
|494½
|+1¼
|Sep
|484¼
|486¾
|484¼
|485½
|+½
|Dec
|487½
|491¼
|487½
|489½
|+1
|Mar
|497½
|500
|497½
|500
|+2¾
|Dec
|478¾
|480¾
|478¾
|480
|+2
|Est. sales 192,298.
|Wed.’s sales 451,433
|Wed.’s open int 1,561,201,
|up 3,621
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|339
|346¾
|339
|343¾
|+6
|Jul
|337¾
|343½
|337½
|341
|+5½
|Est. sales 345.
|Wed.’s sales 1,042
|Wed.’s open int 5,427,
|up 186
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1163¾
|1166¼
|1158¼
|1160½
|—4¼
|Jul
|1177
|1179¾
|1171¾
|1173½
|—4½
|Aug
|1175¼
|1178½
|1171
|1172½
|—4½
|Sep
|1165½
|1166½
|1159½
|1160½
|—4½
|Nov
|1168¾
|1170¼
|1163¾
|1164¾
|—4½
|Jan
|1181¼
|1182¾
|1176½
|1177¼
|—4½
|Mar
|1182¼
|1184¼
|1177½
|1178¾
|—4¼
|May
|1185½
|1187¼
|1182
|1183
|—3¾
|Jul
|1189½
|1189¾
|1188
|1188
|—4
|Nov
|1155
|1156¾
|1152
|1153¼
|—2½
|Est. sales 114,484.
|Wed.’s sales 296,901
|Wed.’s open int 838,292,
|up 6,251
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.60
|47.60
|46.35
|46.53
|—1.07
|Jul
|48.12
|48.12
|46.89
|47.07
|—1.05
|Aug
|48.26
|48.27
|47.06
|47.23
|—1.03
|Sep
|48.30
|48.30
|47.12
|47.29
|—1.01
|Oct
|48.15
|48.15
|47.04
|47.20
|—.99
|Dec
|48.27
|48.27
|47.15
|47.32
|—.97
|Jan
|48.35
|48.38
|47.26
|47.44
|—.96
|Mar
|48.19
|48.19
|47.40
|47.40
|—1.00
|May
|47.65
|47.65
|47.59
|47.59
|—.90
|Jul
|47.76
|47.85
|47.76
|47.82
|—.70
|May
|47.60
|47.60
|47.60
|47.60
|+.65
|Est. sales 76,397.
|Wed.’s sales 228,092
|Wed.’s open int 570,610
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|330.90
|335.80
|330.20
|333.80
|+2.90
|Jul
|334.30
|338.60
|333.90
|336.80
|+2.30
|Aug
|334.70
|339.00
|334.30
|337.30
|+2.20
|Sep
|335.20
|339.30
|334.80
|337.90
|+2.40
|Oct
|335.10
|338.70
|334.50
|337.60
|+2.50
|Dec
|338.20
|342.10
|337.60
|340.60
|+2.20
|Jan
|339.80
|343.60
|339.80
|342.20
|+2.30
|Mar
|339.50
|343.50
|339.50
|342.80
|+2.70
|May
|342.20
|344.50
|342.20
|344.50
|+3.10
|Jul
|346.60
|346.60
|346.60
|346.60
|+2.70
|Est. sales 85,621.
|Wed.’s sales 150,302
|Wed.’s open int 468,013
