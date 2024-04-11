CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 558 559¾ 552½ 554½ —4 Jul 572¾ 575 567¾ 569½ —4 Sep 589 591¼ 584 586 —4 Dec 613 614½ 607 609¼ —4 Mar 631¼ 632¾ 625¼ 628¼ —3½ May 639½ 640½ 636 640½ —2 Jul 640½ 641¾ 638 641¾ —1½ Dec 655 655 655 655 —3½ Est. sales 48,274. Wed.’s sales 130,146 Wed.’s open int 395,719 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 434 437½ 433¼ 434 — ¼ Jul 445½ 449½ 445¼ 446¼ +½ Sep 454½ 459 454½ 456 +1¼ Dec 470 474¼ 469¾ 471¼ +1 Mar 482½ 486¾ 482¼ 484 +1 May 489 493 489 491 +1 Jul 493¼ 496 493¼ 494½ +1¼ Sep 484¼ 486¾ 484¼ 485½ +½ Dec 487½ 491¼ 487½ 489½ +1 Mar 497½ 500 497½ 500 +2¾ Dec 478¾ 480¾ 478¾ 480 +2 Est. sales 192,298. Wed.’s sales 451,433 Wed.’s open int 1,561,201, up 3,621 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 339 346¾ 339 343¾ +6 Jul 337¾ 343½ 337½ 341 +5½ Est. sales 345. Wed.’s sales 1,042 Wed.’s open int 5,427, up 186 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1163¾ 1166¼ 1158¼ 1160½ —4¼ Jul 1177 1179¾ 1171¾ 1173½ —4½ Aug 1175¼ 1178½ 1171 1172½ —4½ Sep 1165½ 1166½ 1159½ 1160½ —4½ Nov 1168¾ 1170¼ 1163¾ 1164¾ —4½ Jan 1181¼ 1182¾ 1176½ 1177¼ —4½ Mar 1182¼ 1184¼ 1177½ 1178¾ —4¼ May 1185½ 1187¼ 1182 1183 —3¾ Jul 1189½ 1189¾ 1188 1188 —4 Nov 1155 1156¾ 1152 1153¼ —2½ Est. sales 114,484. Wed.’s sales 296,901 Wed.’s open int 838,292, up 6,251 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.60 47.60 46.35 46.53 —1.07 Jul 48.12 48.12 46.89 47.07 —1.05 Aug 48.26 48.27 47.06 47.23 —1.03 Sep 48.30 48.30 47.12 47.29 —1.01 Oct 48.15 48.15 47.04 47.20 —.99 Dec 48.27 48.27 47.15 47.32 —.97 Jan 48.35 48.38 47.26 47.44 —.96 Mar 48.19 48.19 47.40 47.40 —1.00 May 47.65 47.65 47.59 47.59 —.90 Jul 47.76 47.85 47.76 47.82 —.70 May 47.60 47.60 47.60 47.60 +.65 Est. sales 76,397. Wed.’s sales 228,092 Wed.’s open int 570,610 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 330.90 335.80 330.20 333.80 +2.90 Jul 334.30 338.60 333.90 336.80 +2.30 Aug 334.70 339.00 334.30 337.30 +2.20 Sep 335.20 339.30 334.80 337.90 +2.40 Oct 335.10 338.70 334.50 337.60 +2.50 Dec 338.20 342.10 337.60 340.60 +2.20 Jan 339.80 343.60 339.80 342.20 +2.30 Mar 339.50 343.50 339.50 342.80 +2.70 May 342.20 344.50 342.20 344.50 +3.10 Jul 346.60 346.60 346.60 346.60 +2.70 Est. sales 85,621. Wed.’s sales 150,302 Wed.’s open int 468,013

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.