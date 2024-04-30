Oneok: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $639 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $639 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $4.78 billion in the period.

Oneok expects full-year earnings to be $4.92 per share.

