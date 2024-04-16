Omnicom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $318.6 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $318.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $3.63 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMC

