Omeros: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Monday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fourth…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Monday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 63 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $117.8 million, or $1.88 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMER

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.