Olin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $48.6 million.

The Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

