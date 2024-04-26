Oconee Federal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) on Friday reported earnings of $3.9 million…

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) on Friday reported earnings of $3.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Seneca, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share.

The holding company for Oconee Federal Savings posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFED

