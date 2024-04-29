NXP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $639…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $639 million.

The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.18 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $3 to $3.41.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

