NorthWestern: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Thursday reported earnings of $65.1 million in its first quarter.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $475.3 million in the period.

NorthWestern expects full-year earnings to be $3.42 to $3.62 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWE

