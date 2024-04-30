Northern Oil and Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $11.6 million.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $396.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $532 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $506.3 million.

