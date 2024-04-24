Norfolk Southern: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $53 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $53 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.49 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC

