Nicolet Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 16, 2024, 4:17 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $27.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.72 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $123.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NIC

